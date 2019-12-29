The Sleepy Eye FFA officers attended a Mid-Winter Retreat, on Dec. 14 and 15 in St. Cloud.

The Sleepy Eye FFA officers attended a Mid-Winter Retreat, on Dec. 14 and 15 in St. Cloud, along with advisors Mary Hoffmann, Adam Manderfeld, and Hunter Klontz.

While at the retreat, officers reflected on their year in office so far and the goals they had set over this past summer. The officer team then focused on what still needs to be accomplished this year and what each officer's responsibilities are.

The team also planned FFA week, which is the busiest time of the year for FFA. This week is packed full of FFA events including: the blacklight glow dance, high school lock-in, animal carnival, Jr. High bowling trip, appreciation breakfast, and the high school reward trip to the Maverick’s hockey game.

The FFA Officer Team also got to relax and do some fun officer bonding activities, such as playing volleyball and other teamwork games.

Planning for the January and February FFA meetings took place at the retreat as well. We will be busy working on the presentations for the animal carnival and other FFA week activities. The weekend finished off with the team looking at the National Chapter application with each officer volunteering to complete an activity.

The FFA Officer Team is definitely ready for the rest of their year of service to the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter providing fantastic activities for the 7-12th grade members as well as the community!