It was a statement weekend for Redwood Valley standout Kaleb Haase, as he took down some stiff competition to claim the heavyweight title at the prestigious Redwood River Riot held Friday and Saturday in Redwood Falls.

Haase – unbeaten and ranked third at heavyweight in the latest Class AA poll – was only given the third seed but would cruise into the semifinals with two falls and a tech fall over Eli Mutz of Windom/Mountain Lake in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he ran into second seed Tanner Berghuis of ACGC – ranked third at heavyweight in Class A – and would earn a 5-1 decision.

In the championship, he hooked up with unbeaten Scot Edwards of Adrian – ranked second at heavyweight in Class A – and would dominate his way to a 5-0 victory to claim the title and hand Edwards his first loss.

With the five wins on the weekend, Haase – who recently signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle for St. Cloud State next season – improves to 14-0 overall.

Junior Carter Brandt (10-5) wrestled well at 106 pounds on the way to a seventh-place finish. Brandt earned a technical fall in the prelims and lost a hard fought 7-2 decision to eventual champion Jesse Potts of Fairmont/MCW in the quarterfinals. In the wrestlebacks he would win 4-0 and lose 8-5 before claiming a 7-0 victory in the seventh-place match.

Adam Bommersbach lost his first match at 195 to drop into the consolation bracket but would pick up a pair of wins there (including a 16 second fall) but did not place.

Andy Fischer went 1-2 at 182 pounds with a technical fall victory, Matt Zeug went 1-2 at 152, Maverick Goblirsch wrestled at 170 but was injured and Damico Arredondo went 0-2 at 120 pounds.

The Cardinals – who had a small varsity squad going for the event – finished in 21st overall with 50.5 team points in the 36 team event.

A dominant Fairmont/MCW squad rolled to the team title with 237.5 team points, followed by TMB/WWG (148), ACGC (141.5) and Litchfield/DC (125).

It was also a dominating weekend of wrestling for state-ranked Derek Werner of Wabasso/RRC, as he rolled to the 195 pound title for the Bobcats.

Werner – ranked second in the latest Class A poll at 195 pounds – went a perfect 5-0 to improve to 15-1 on the young season. He opened with three straight falls, including a second-period fall over Johan Kodvik of Maple Grove in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals he won by injury default over Noah Langsjoen of Mankato West, and in the championship match took down second seeded Logan Sherwood (12-3) of ACGC with a third round fall.

Teammate Lance Wagner (14-2) also wrestled well, finishing in third place at 182 pounds. Wagner finished 4-1 overall, his only loss an 8-5 decision to eventual champion Trevor Eisfeld of TMB/WWG in the semifinals.

He had a pair of falls and was a 7-1 winner over Will O’Brien of Dassel /Cokato-Litchfield in the third-place match.

Mason Irlbeck went 3-2 on the weekend to earn a seventh place finish at 145 pounds. Irlbeck upset second seed Jaxen Klinkner of Blue Earth Area 9-6 in the prelims but would fall in the quarterfinals to drop into the consolation bracket. There he would run into Klinkner again, this time losing a tough 3-1 decision.

In the seventh-place match he earned a 5-3 win to improve to 10-4 overall on the season.

Damian Osland (170), Hayden Determan (160) and Josh Hesse (152) all went 2-2 overall but would not place and Zak Zimmerman went 1-2 at 113 pounds.

The Bobcats finished 14th overall out of 36 teams despite not fielding a full team on varsity.