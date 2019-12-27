The Eagles girls hockey team continued its winning way last week with big wins over Waseca and Mankato West.

Eagles 12 Waseca 0

In a battle of the birds at the New Ulm Civic Center, the Eagles destroyed the Blue Jays of Waseca, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Alexa Steffl started the scoring barrage only 39 seconds into the game, assisted by Molly Scheid. Also scoring in the first period: Scheid, assisted by Jayda Helget and Morgan Klein; McKenna Strong, assisted by Ally Steffensmeier and Scheid; Julia Helget, assisted by Maddie O’Connor; and Scheid, unassisted.

Scoring in the second period: Julia Helget, assisted by Strong; Scheid, and O’Connor, both unassisted.

Scoring in the third period: Brooke Arneson, assisted by Julia Helget; Jayda Helget, unassisted; Afton Hulke, assisted by Jada Rahe and Strong; and Arneson, assisted by Steffl.

Eagles 8 Mankato West 1

Thursday, Dec. 19, the Eagles traveled to All Season Arena to beat Mankato West, 8-1.

Coach Kristen Faber said, “ Over the last week we have put together three dominating performances. The team has been able to sustain pressure in the offensive zone and created a lot of offensive opportunities while limiting our opponents offense. We have gotten scoring from a number of different players and have started crating different looks in the offensive zone.

“Our game against Mankato West was our most solid performance of the three, as we played well for all three periods and made alot of good decisions with the puck in all three zones.”

Scoring for the Eagles:

First period — Scheid, assisted by Rahe and Steffensmeier; O’Connor, assisted by Julia Helget and Strong. Second period — Jayda Helget, assisted by Klein; Steffl, assisted by Julia Helget; Steffl, assisted by O’Connor. Third period — Scheid, two goals, assisted by Strong and Jayda Helget on both; Klein, assisted by Strong. Mankato West scored the final goal of the game.

The Eagle girls are playing in a holiday tournament in Sartell this weekend, Dec. 26 and 27 and 28. They travel again, to Windom on Jan. 7.