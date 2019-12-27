Warren man had stopped on bridge to help car that spun into concrete barrier, when another car slid onto the scene.

Three people were injured early on Christmas morning after they jumped from a bridge to avoid being struck by an oncoming vehicle, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Two of the three required treatment at a hospital, but all injuries were described as non life-threatening in nature.

According to the State Patrol, the incident began to unfold on the Buffalo River Bridge on Interstate 94 at approximately 1:40 a.m. Dec. 25. Brenton Tran Trinh, 19, of Minneapolis was westbound in a 2010 Toyota Corolla and traveling over the bridge when he lost control, spun, and struck the concrete barrier. The impact left the Toyota sideways in the left lane. Michael Raymon Sommers, 19, of Maple Grove, Minn. was a passenger in the Corolla.

At that point, Michael John Poolman, 36, of Warren, Minn. arrived on the scene in a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup, and he stopped in front of the Corolla to offer assistance. At that point, all of the occupants involved were outside of their vehicles.

Soon, a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven westbound by Dustin Ray Steedsman, 21, of West Fargo, N.D. approached the scene, spun out and struck the Toyota. All of the parties that were outside of their vehicles jumped over the bridge to avoid being hit. The Malibu subsequently struck the Ram as well.

The State Patrol report states that the trio sustained their injuries from the jump from the bridge. Trinh and Sommers were taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center. Poolman did not require treatment at the hospital. Steedsman was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and all parties were wearing their seatbelts.

Assisting at the scene were the Glyndon Fire Department, Fargo-Moorhead Ambulance and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Buffalo River Bridge is located at mile post #8 in Glyndon Township of Clay County.