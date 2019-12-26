State Patrol says she lost control of her vehicle on snowy, icy Highway 59 and slid into oncoming traffic.

A 78-year-old Fosston woman was killed in a Christmas day collision on Highway 59 in Mahnomen County when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving and spun into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a minivan.

The Minnesota State Patrol at this point has only identified the woman by her age and city of residence. Her name is scheduled to be released later on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The State Patrol indicates the collision occurred at approximately 11:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, at mile post 310 in Bejou Township. Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time, according to the incident report.

The woman was northbound on Highway 59 in a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria when she spun out of control and entered the southbound lane. A southbound 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tisi Diane-Steinman Jones, 63, of Underwood, Minn., struck the Crown Victoria. Tisi Jones suffered non life-threatening injuries, as did her passenger, Curtis Lee Jones, 63, also of Underwood. Tisi Jones was transported to the hospital in Mahnomen, while Curtis Jones was transported to a Fargo hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, as did White Earth Tribal Police.