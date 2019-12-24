Judy Ann Antolick was born May 16, 1946, in Montevideo, the daughter of Rudolph Joseph and Ida Pauline (Lynne) Fousek. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran in Boyd and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church by Pastor Lygre. Judy was raised in the Montevideo area, attending Milan Elementary School and Montevideo High School, where she graduated, Class of 1964. After high school, Judy attended the Minnesota School of Business.

On Nov. 25, 1972, she was united in marriage to Stanley George Antolick at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo, by Pastor Rich. This union was blessed with 47 years together and three children: Michelle, Craig, and Lyle. She and Stan made their home in the Benson area where they raised their family. Judy was a long-time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Benson. Judy worked a few jobs using her business background, but mostly for bookkeeping at Antolick Construction. She enjoyed her most recent job at AG Statistics. Judy was a friend to many; she loved visiting over a cup of coffee or to one of her sisters over the phone. Judy loved her cats (Siam and Midnight) and routinely would keep her FB friends up to date on their shenanigans. Judy enjoyed reading most anything, but seemed to prefer a good Western or Romance novel best. Judy enjoyed traveling; her recent adventures were to Maui and Alaska. She loved all animals and was awed by seeing the whales in Hawaii.

Judy passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her daughter's home in Minnetrista. She attained 73 years, 7 months, and 5 days of age. Judy is survived by her husband, Stanley Antolick of Benson; children: Michelle (and Scott) Kirkpatrick, of Minnetrista, Craig (and Emily) Antolick, of Minnetrista, and Lyle (and Sarah) Antolick, of Benson; nine grandchildren: Bella, Tayte, Brady, Owen, Coyer, Brynn, Austin, Grayson, and Dash; sisters: Claire Ashling, of Dawson and Gloria Saue, of Montevideo; brother-in-law, Harold Sumner of Dawson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death by her parents, Rudolph and Ida Fousek; siblings, Marcella Sumner, Robert Fousek, Ina Olson, Dorothy Lee, and Doris Ashling.

Blessed be the memory of Judy Ann Antolick.