Sleepy Eye FFA Officer of the Month for November is Morgan Hoffmann. Members of the month are Jacob Schultz, Isaac Johnson, and Envy Morales.

Morgan Hoffmann is a 10th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and this year has been her fourth year in FFA. She joined FFA because ever since she was introduced to it, she always wanted to become a part of it. Morgan is the Student Advisor on the officer team, where she gets to help underclassmen find their spot in FFA and encourage them to step out of their comfort zone.

Morgan is on the Floriculture team where they learn about different plants and flowers as well as arranging them. Morgan’s SAE is Ag. Education, where she teaches kids and the community about opportunities and safety in agriculture. She is most proud of being Star Greenhand, an 11 Star Leader, and earning 2nd Place in the Ag. Education Proficiency at State.

Jacob Schultz is a 10th grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA because he wanted to compete in CDEs and in the crop show. Jacob is on the Fish and Wildlife CDE team and he likes it because he gets to see the animal in its actual size and color.

Jacob’s favorite FFA activity is doing crops for the crop show. Jacob is looking forward to competing in his CDE in the spring. By being in FFA, Jacob has learned how animals and grain are processed. He is most proud of earning Reserve Champion and Champion in the FFA Crop Show.

Isaac Johnson is a senior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. He joined FFA because he wanted to be on the soils team. Isaac is on the Soils CDE team and he likes it because it’s easy and he will use it in his career. Isaac’s SAE is Diversified Ag.

Isaac’s favorite FFA activity is the Lock-In. Isaac is most looking forward to all the people he will meet at state. By being in Ag. class, Isaac has learned how to do accounting. He is most proud of earning his Greenhand and Chapter Degrees and being Member of the Month.

Envy Morales is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for one year. She joined FFA because she thought it would be fun. Her favorite FFA activity is doing service events.

Envy is looking forward to joining a CDE Team in the future. By being in FFA, Envy has learned the different ways crops can grow and more about plants and plant life. She is most proud is getting fourth place in the Crop Show the first time she entered.