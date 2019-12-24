After a special Ways & Means Committee meeting Monday night, the City Council voted to hire DDA Human Resources, Inc. (David Drown & Associates) to assist in recruitment of a new city administrator. City Finance Director Angel Weasner is currently the interim administrator until a replacement for the newly-departed Shannon Stassen can be found.

The council reviewed proposals from two different organizations before deciding on DDA, whose fee is around $22,000. One councilmen expressed that he did not like to spend $22K, but hoped “at the end of the day” they get someone qualified.

The projected start time, if a new city administrator is found, would be June 2020 after months allotted for search time, candidate recruitment, interviews, reference and background checks, finalist selections and second interviews.

When asked about wages, Weasner told the council that they will have to decide a range to attach to the position but there’s also a possibility of a compensation study. When asked about an extension if there are only two or three applicants, Weasner added that there could be different parameters set if that happens.