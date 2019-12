Kids in Crookston’s schools in the week leading up to their holiday break partook in activities that spread cheer in their classrooms, schools and in the community. At Washington School, classrooms took turns hopping on The Polar Express. Their tickets punched their tickets to get on the train and they heard a narrator read the story while watching a video that made them feel as though they were actually on the train. They also enjoyed hot cocoa and nougat (mini candy bars).