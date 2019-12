Crookston High School was home to its pre-holiday break, the “Talent Show” on Friday.

Performers included Victoria Proulx, Isabelle Smith, Brooke Simpkins, Isaac Thomforde, Caden Boike, Angela Rodriguez, Hailey McEndree, Ben Brantner, Anna Huck, Abby Borowicz, Emma Borowicz, Halle Winjum, Hayden Winjum, Emma Gunderson, and Desiree Andes.

The winners were "Cream Soda" - Abby Borowicz, Emma Borowicz, Halle Winjum, Hayden Winjum, and Emma Gunderson.

This year’s show was the 7th annual.