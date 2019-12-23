Crookston High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on December 4 which helped collect a total of 34 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 38 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 28 individuals were able to donate at the blood drive. A total of eight donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 16 people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Linda Morgan, who coordinated the drive, and Leo Club which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Katherine Geist, Claire Oman, Abby Borawicz, Victoria Proulx, Lily Grover, Kenzi Aamoth, Anna and Olivia Huck, Clara Meyer, Ella Weber, Audrey Harbott, Emilee Tate Elizabeth Erdman.