Brian Halos is the new executive director of the Care and Share of Crookston. He will oversee the regional shelter that provides hospitality, support services, and hope to those in need.

Halos previously worked for the Crookston Fire Department for 27 years and was captain for the last 20 years. Over the course of his career including social work, Halos has also worked with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council and has been involved with a variety of volunteer organizations in the community. He received his bachelors degree in social work with an emphasis on chemical dependency from Bemidji State University.

In the Monday announcement, the Care and Share Board of Directors stated that they are “looking forward to working with Brian and have available his skillset developed through his years with the fire department and community involvement.”

Halos’ hiring comes after the departure of previous director Alexa Dixon-Griggs who decided to return to her former employer in Moorhead, where she currently resides. Halos’ first day will be Jan. 2, 2020.

In the release, the Care and Share Board continued, “We would like to thank the Crookston community for their new and continued commitment to our homeless shelter as we continue with the great work that has begun. In 2017, the Care and Share began working with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s Vital Nonprofits program and continues to work with and seek additional community partners for future work in addressing homelessness in our region. Over the last months, we have seen a tremendous increase in community involvement and focus and we look forward to continuing the great connections that have been promoted with our community.”

About the Care and Share

The Care and Share homeless shelter serves men, women and families and currently offers three dorm rooms, up to three women’s spaces, and four family spaces at the Hope Center. Additionally, we assist with clothing including winter gear and our dedicated social work staff assists residents with housing resources, employment, and appointments. The Care and Share also operates a soup kitchen that serves hot meals at noon and 6 p.m. every day of the week and is open to the public. Recently, new Kitchen Manager Rachel Laferriere organized a Christmas Eve Dinner for the community and has organized Boxes of Hope, provided as available to community members in need of food. We have many upcoming activities and opportunities to get involved with us at the Care and Share including various volunteer opportunities.Find out more about Care and Share of Crookston at www.careandsharecrookston.org