New from the Dyckman Free Library

Ah, the end of another year here at the library, and the end of a decade. Bring on the Roaring 20s.

The library has been a very busy place in 2019. It’s been a great year, with a lot of people in the door, and a lot of materials checked out. As I’m writing this, we are only about 500 checkouts away from having the best year on record since 2004. The library will hit 30,000 checkouts for the first time since 2005. And, we reached 20,000 people through the door just yesterday (Dec. 16). Program attendance has been great too, with Storytimes and Movie Nights seeing the biggest numbers.

This just goes to show that the library still holds a special place in society and it is not ‘dying out’ like one hears. Sure, e-content is a thing, but here in Sleepy Eye it only makes up about 3% of our circulation. The good old book still reigns supreme.

Until the end of the year, everything in the library’s bookstore is free. At the beginning of 2020 we will start fresh with new materials. Everything will be a quarter again.

The library’s 3D printer has been working overtime within the last month. A high school student from St. Mary’s is printing off a science project. She is printing none other than a prosthetic arm! So far she probably has got somewhere close to 50 hours in print time invested. She hopes to have this as a working model with moving parts and functionality. Personally, I think it’s going to be awesome to see the end product.

The library recently hosted Storytime at the PIX, S.E. Coffee Co. shop. We had a great turnout. Thanks to them for letting us do this. The coffee and cookies were great!

You should see all the games the library has available for checkout! Last time I counted there were 52.

Movie night this month is Friday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. The movie will be “Abominable.”

There will be a Noon Year’s Eve party for the kids, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, starting at 10 a.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26, and Jan. 1. Happy Holidays.