But our digital content will be frequently updated.

The Crookston Times during Christmas and New Year's weeks will publish print editions on Monday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 30. Print editions will not be published on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

But we will have frequent content updates at crookstontimes.com and social media platforms throughout the holiday season, and will cover any breaking news.

A Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Holidays to all of our readers and advertisers, and, really, all of you. Be safe, have fun and make memories.