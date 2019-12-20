Each year, fire departments respond to an average of 210 structure fires caused by Christmas trees. Combined with faulty holiday lights or open flames from candles, dry Christmas trees can quickly ignite and burn down a home.

Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious. On average, one of every 31 reported home structure Christmas tree fires result in a death compared to an average of one death per 141 total reported home structure fires.

Your local #3394 firefighters recommend having Christmas trees away from heat sources and exits. Watering your tree daily will help prevent it from becoming dry and hazardous.

“People are busy during the holiday season and often forget to check for fire hazards,” said Shane Heldstab of Crookston Fire Department. “Simple things like checking holiday lights for excessive wear and turning off Christmas tree lights before going to bed can make a huge difference.”

Firefighters also recommend using non-flammable decorations and LED lights, and caution against leaving burning candles unattended or linking together more than three strands of holiday lights.

The Crookston firefighters wish you a happy holiday season.