The Care and Share of Crookston will be hosting a community dinner on Christmas Eve for people that might need somewhere to go for the holidays. Kitchen manager Rachel Laferriere told the Times that the dinner will be December 24 at 3 p.m. and it doesn’t matter your income.

“Children are welcome and we will provide games and music and lots of good food,” stated Laferriere. “We’ll also send home food boxes for people to make at home as well.”

“Just call us and tell us how many people will be attending; You don’t need to provide your name,” she added. “You can come right in the front doors of the Care and Share and we’ll be down in the dining area.”

Call the Care and Share at 281-2644 for more info and to let them know how many people will be attending.