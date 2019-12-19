Winter load increases began this past Tuesday (Dec. 17) on unrestricted state highways in the south frost zone, and they went into effect today (Dec. 19) at 12:01 a.m. in the metro and southeast frost zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period.

However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances. Drivers need to check with local agencies before increasing any weights on city, county and township routes.

A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10 percent weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

For more information about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s freight and commercial vehicle operations - oversize/weight permits at (651) 296-6000, or send an e-mail to ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For information about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at (651) 350-2000.