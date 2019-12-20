Tip-off in Bemidji is 2 p.m. Saturday.

GAMEDAY

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON at BEMIDJI STATE

DATE: Sat., Dec. 21

TIME: 2 p.m.

SITE: Bemidji, Minn.

ARENA: BSU Gymnasium

LIVE STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=271939

LIVE VIDEO: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bsu/

RADIO: 1260 KROX AM/105.7 FM

TWITTER: @UMNCrookstonATH/@UMNCrookstonWBB

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON GOLDEN EAGLES

Head Coach: Mike Roysland (Bemidji State, 1980)

Career Record: 125-239 (14th Season at Minnesota Crookston)

2015 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Coach of the Year

BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS

Head Coach: Chelsea DeVille (Augustana University, 2009)

Career Record: 29-89 (Fifth Season at Bemidji State)

SERIES HISTORY

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON LEADS 21-18

Last 5

Dec. 2, 2019 Bemidji State won 72-50 in Crookston, Minn.

Dec. 30, 2018 Minnesota Crookston won 73-63 in Crookston, Minn.

Dec. 1, 2018 Minnesota Crookston won 70-61 in Bemidji, Minn.

Jan. 16, 2018 Minnesota Crookston won 73-48 in Crookston, Minn.

Dec. 16, 2018 Bemidji State won 76-64 in Bemidji, Minn.

• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women’s basketball team enters the weekend with a 2-7 (1-4 NSIC) mark. The Golden Eagles are coming off a strong weekend as they defeated a strong Wayne State College team with a Abby Guidinger game-winner late in the game. Minnesota Crookston also put on a late comeback against a perennial power in the NSIC,

Augustana University, losing 63-54. The young Golden Eagle squad continues to come into their own. Minnesota Crookston had two of their best defensive performances on the season as they held Augustana and Wayne State both under their season averages. Minnesota Crookston comes in averaging 59.0 points per game. They are shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

• DEAR ABBY. Minnesota Crookston junior Abby Guidinger comes in averaging 8.1 points per game. Guidinger is coming off one of her best weekends as a Golden Eagle. She averaged 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists on the weekend for Minnesota Crookston. Guidinger had a season-high 20 points in the win over Wayne State, including the game-winner. She was 9-of-15 from the field, and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Against Augustana, she tallied 12 points and dished out four assists for the Golden Eagles. Guidinger has been trending up as she has averaged 11.2 points per game in the last five for Minnesota Crookston.

• EIGHT THREES A WEAK(LEY). Okay, okay, she might not be hitting eight threes a week, but to play off the classic Beatles song “Eight Days A Week”, Weakley has been a strong threat from beyond the arc throughout her career. She is coming off nine points in the win over Wayne State, including going 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Weakley has moved her average scoring to 4.1 points per game. Last Saturday’s performance was her best of the season. On Friday, she tallied six points on 2-of-4 from behind the three-point line. Weakley is also trending upward as she is notching 6.3 points per game in the last four for Minnesota Crookston. Weakley is 6-of-15 for 40.0 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.

• FOX IN THE BOX. Bren Fox continues to develop as a post player for Coach Mike Roysland and the Golden Eagles. She is coming off nine points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s win over Wayne State. Fox leads the team with 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on the season. She is currently eighth in the league in rebounds per game. Fox has scored in double figures three times this season, including 23 points and eight boards in the season opener against Nebraska Kearney. She had a season-high 11 rebounds in a win over Chaminade.

• SOMETHING ABOUT MARY. Redshirt Freshman Mary Burke is in her first full season playing for the Golden Eagles and she has a bright future ahead of her. Burke is coming off nine points and three boards in the win over Wayne State last

Saturday. She is notching 6.1 points per game on the 2019-20 season. Burke had a season-high 13 points against Nebraska Kearney in the season opener. She is averaging 7.0 points per game for the Golden Eagles in their last three games. Burke has the ability to hit the three ball, as she has six 3-pointers on the 2019-20 season.

• POST GAME. She might not be a post player, but Kylie Post continues to make a major impact on the game for the Golden Eagles. The sophomore from Corcoran, Minn., is averaging 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on the 2019-20 season. Post had a season-high 14 points in a win over Chaminade in Honolulu, Hawai’i. She is coming off eight points and four rebounds in the win over Wayne State. She notched six rebounds and four steals last Friday versus Augustana. Look for Kylie Post to continue to have a major impact for the Golden Eagles.

• TRENDING UP AT THE STRIPE. Minnesota Crookston had struggled early on in the season at the free throw line. Through a lot of hard work, the Golden Eagles have started to trend up at the charity stripe. Minnesota Crookston is shooting 27-of-34 for 79.4 percent over the last three games. The Golden Eagles were 14-of-16 against Northern State for 87.5 percent, and 9-of-11 for 81.8 percent from the stripe last Friday versus Augustana.

• FINDING THE THREE BALL. Minnesota Crookston has continued to find their three-point shot this season. The Golden Eagles are currently shooting 28.2 percent from beyond the arc. Minnesota Crookston hit 6-of-17 for 35.3 percent in their win over Wayne State. Minnesota Crookston was 6-of-16 for 37.5 percent from behind the three-point line in the victory over Chaminade. The Golden Eagles also had a strong shooting day against Northern State as they were 14-of-16 for 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.

• SHE’S THE VETSCH. Minnesota Crookston freshman Mattea Vetsch has shown a great upside as a freshman for the Golden Eagles. Vetsch had 17 points on 5-of-8 from the field against Northern State. She was 5-of-7 from beyond the arc against the Wolves. Vetsch had nine points against Hawai’i Pacific, and eight points versus Chaminade. Vetsch will look to be a key cog for the Golden Eagles moving forward.

• MAKING IT FROM MENAHGA. Minnesota Crookston has another freshman in Alyssa Peterson, who has also shown off incredible upside in her first season. Peterson had 15 points versus MSU Moorhead, including going 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. She had six points versus Northern State. Peterson is averaging 4.2 points per game on the 2019-20 season.

• HIGHWAY 2 RIVALRY. Minnesota Crookston has a strong tradition of competing against their Highway 2 rival Bemidji State, as the two schools are located just 88 miles down U.S. Highway 2 from each other. Minnesota Crookston leads the all-time series 21-18. The Golden Eagles have won seven of the last nine meetings in the series dating back to Nov. 28, 2015. Bemidji State has the most recent win, as they picked up a 72-50 victory at Lysaker Gymnasium Dec. 2, 2019. The Beavers have not won two in a row in the series since Dec. 1, 2012 and Jan. 15, 2013. Minnesota Crookston won four-straight from Nov. 28, 2015 to Jan. 10, 2017 and three-straight from Jan. 16, 2018 to Dec. 30, 2018. The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back from their early season loss against the Beavers.

BEMIDJI STATE. Bemidji State enters Saturday with a 5-4 (2-3 NSIC) mark. The Beavers are off to their best start since they opened the 2015-16 slate with a 5-4 mark. Bemidji State would finish the 2015-16 season with a 7-20 mark. The

Beavers are currently seeking their first 10-plus win season since 2012-13, when they went 11-16 (7-15 NSIC). Bemidji State has been led by Head Coach Chelsea DeVille for the past five seasons. The Beavers are averaging 67.0 points per game, while allowing 63.1 to their opponents. Bemidji State is shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

POINTS, REBOUNDS, AND ASSISTS FOR TRINITY. Bemidji State freshman Trinity Myer comes in averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Myer currently leads the team in all three categories coming into Saturday. She has had a big season for the Beavers as she has scored in double figures in 8-of-9 games for Bemidji State. Myer had a season-high 23 points against Northern State. She had 22 points versus Chadron State. Myer comes into Saturday shooting 51.1 percent from the field.

NO SLEEP TILL BROOKLYN. Brooklyn Bachmann comes into the weekend tallying 8.8 points per game on the season. Bachmann has had big games this season for Bemidji State, including 17 points in a win over the Golden Eagles Dec. 2. Bachmann tallied 20 points versus Wayne State last Friday, and had 15 points Nov. 19 against Valley City State. Bachmann is shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, and is also notching 5.2 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game.

TAY BRAY. Post player Taylor Bray comes into the weekend averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Beavers. Bray is shooting 57.8 percent from the field to lead Bemidji State. She had a season-high 21 points on Friday against Wayne State. Bray has scored in double figures on five occasions for the 2019-20 season. She notched 14 points and seven rebounds last Saturday against Augustana.

AT HOME. Bemidji State comes into Saturday’s game with a 3-1 mark at BSU Gymnasium. The Beavers have been 1-2 on the road, with their only win coming over the Golden Eagles earlier this season. Since 2010, the Golden Eagles have won six times out of eight meetings at BSU Gymnasium. Minnesota Crookston is 12-5 against Bemidji State since the 2010 season.

WEEKLY SNAPSHOT

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

Projected Starters

So. PG 5 Kylie Post (5-7, Corcoran, Minn.) 6.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.9 APG

Fr. SG 3 Alyssa Peterson (5-8, Menahga, Minn.) 4.2 PPG, 1.1 RPG

Fr. 3G 15 Mattea Vetsch (5-7, Devils Lake, N.D.) 5.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG

Sr. SF 32 Paige Weakley (5-9, Kearney, Mo.) 4.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG

So. PF 23 Bren Fox (6-3, Norwood Young America, Minn.) 8.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG

Top Bench Players

Jr. G/F 12 Abby Guidinger (5-10, Waukesha, Wis.) 8.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.4 APG

R-Fr. F 22 Mary Burke (5-11, Virginia, Minn.) 6.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG

So. G 24 Paige Cornale (5-10, Oak Creek, Wis.) 5.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG

So. F/C 31 Julia Peplinski (5-11, Hustisford, Wis.) 5.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG

Fr. G 21 Emma Carpenter (5-10, Eagan, Minn.) 2.0 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 2.2 APG

BEMIDJI STATE

Projected Starters

Jr. PG 20 Sydney Zerr (5-6, Shakopee, Minn.) 5.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.1 APG

Jr. SG 12 Brooklyn Bachmann (5-9, Minooka, Ill.) 8.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.4 APG

So. 3G 14 Trinity Myer (5-9, Hayward, Wis.) 14.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.6 APG

So. SF 24 Claire Wolhowe (6-0, Staples, Minn.) 9.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG

Jr. PF 42 Taylor Bray (6-1, Anoka, Minn.) 10.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG

Top Bench Players

Fr. F/C 32 Rachael Heittola (6-2, Belleville, Wis.) 9.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG

Jr. F 23 Gabby Dubois (5-10, West Fargo, N.D.) 2.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG

Sr. G 3 Erica Gartner (5-7, Altamont, Kan.) 3.4 PPG, 0.7 RPG

LEADERS IN GAME 1 OF SERIES

BEMIDJI STATE

Brooklyn Bachmann 5-of-9 from the field, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Taylor Bray 5-of-9 from the field, 15 points, 8 rebounds

Trinity Myer 4-of-7 from the field, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Bemidji State 46.3 pct. from the field, 36.4 pct. from beyond the arc, 81.8 pct. from charity stripe

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON

Kylie Post 4-of-7 from the field, 12 points, 1 assist

Abby Guidinger 4-of-7 from the field, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Julia Peplinski 3-of-9 from the field, 8 points, 4 rebounds

Bemidji State 46.3 pct. from the field, 36.4 pct. from beyond the arc, 81.8 pct. from charity stripe

KEYS TO THE WEEKEND

- Can the Golden Eagles build off their big win over Wayne State?

- Can the Golden Eagles earn a season split with Bemidji State?

- Can Minnesota Crookston continue their success at

BSU Gymnasium?

- Can the Golden Eagles limit what Trinity Myer is able to do

for the Beavers?

- Can the Golden Eagles slow down Brooklyn Bachmann?

- Will Abby Guidinger continue to be a scorer and facilitator

for Minnesota Crookston?

- Who else will step up and make big plays for the Golden Eagles?

- Can Minnesota Crookston be strong on the boards?

- Can the Golden Eagles go into 2020 on a winning note?