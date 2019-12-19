"On June 17, 2018, the heart of my sister and best friend, Joyce Engelbrecht stopped beating," began sister, Lin Henricksen, before Scott Francis Engelbrecht, 61, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. "There was not a mean bone in her body. She had a heart of gold."

Engelbrecht's sentencing happened Monday afternoon in Watonwan County for the murders of his wife, Joyce, and stepdaughter, Rachel Linder, 43. Judge Stephen Ferrazzano issued consecutive sentences, accounting for the harm done to the three victims on June 16.

During Henricksen's victim impact statement, she said Joyce waited on Scott and his parents, and Scott rewarded her with murder.

"The only good thing," she said, "is Joyce and Rachel are free from this coward and the prison she called home. Now it's your turn to be a prisoner for the rest of your life." Henricksen turned to Engelbrecht. "Scott, was it worth it?"

In November, a Brown County jury convicted Engelbrecht of shooting Joyce in the head after an argument about their 17th anniversary, pointing a gun at his grandson, Dillion Mathias, 21, and shooting Rachel multiple times after hunting her down.

Ferrazzano allowed Engelbrecht to speak, and Engelbrecht turned in his chair to face the family.

He had a lengthy list of matters that "were totally wrong in this case."

He agreed that Joyce didn't have a single mean bone in her body, before saying, "you didn't see the black eyes she gave me from hitting me. But I still love her."

Engelbrecht went on to argue it'd be harder for prosecutors to go after someone else for his wife's death. He also called Mathias, a meth addict, and a convicted rapist before insisting Rachel hadn't been taking her medication and pointed a gun at him two weeks before the murders.

Ferrazzano interrupted Engelbrecht, "If you could address me, and not the family."

Engelbrecht eventually discontinued his list, saying, "It ain't going to change anything here."

Ferrazzano said Engelbrecht deserved life without parole. Up to a half-hour that Engelbrecht spoke, "not once did you say sorry," said Ferrazzano. "I hope this brings some closure to the family."