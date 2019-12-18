RiverView Health’s Plant Services Team is extra busy these days as RiverView’s building project, RiverView 2020, takes shape. However, the team wasn’t too busy to cook up an award-winning batch of chili for RiverView’s Dec. 4th Cookoff.

The Plant Services Team took first place in the event, with all proceeds going to the Crookston United Way.

“The United Way has been able to help fund programs here at RiverView both currently and in the past, so this was a way to say ‘thank you’ from RiverView,’’ shared Tiffany Biermaier, RiverView’s United Way leader. “We also have a lot of staff with kids in the community that benefit greatly from the United Way’s Eat United Summer Food Service Program, myself included. So this is a great way for us to give back.

“The United Way helps fund so many great programs that impact the health and wellbeing of those living in the Crookston area.’’

The following entities participated in the event:

• Plant Services, Chili – 1st place

• Environmental Services, Friend Rice – 2nd place

• Clinic & Hospital Patient Access, Cheese Dip – 3rd place

• Mortenson Construction, Mostaccioli

• Human Resources, Grape Salad

• Mortenson Construction, Spicy Chicken Rigatoni

• Finance, Chicken Soup

• Administration, Charcuterie Platter

• New Horizon Foods, Cheeseburger Soup

• United Way, Cheese Ball

RiverView is currently wrapping up its annual United Way fund drive.