Pamela Eischens, 65, of Montevideo, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the home of her sister, Deb, in Willmar while her sisters sang “Softly and Tenderly.”

Memorial services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with Pastor Dean Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Cloverleaf Cemetery.

Pamela Jean Eischens was born August 19, 1954, in Devils Lakes, N.D., to Stephen L. and Evelyn (Veen) Dutee. Pam passed away on December 10, 2019 , after an 11 year, courageous, hard fought battle with cancer. The family lived in North Dakota, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota before moving to Willmar.

Pam was confirmed at the Calvary Lutheran Church on Oct. 12, 1969. She graduated from Willmar Senior High School in 1972. She attended WAVTI for sales and marketing and medical office assistant. Pam started her career in 1975 at Rice Memorial Hospital in the Therapy Department. She continued in the health care field in kidney dialysis program in Minneapolis and Montevideo. Pam retired in 2017. Pam married Terry Eischens on April 29, 1995. They made their home in Montevideo. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Pam is survived by her sisters, Deb John and Theresa Brown, both of Willmar, Terry's siblings, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous “favorite” nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry (Oct. 5, 2017, her parents, infant sister Sheryl, her in-laws and a sister-in-law.