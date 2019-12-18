SQUIRT

This last week we played one home game, against Lake of the Woods. In the first period we played almost the entire period 0-0. With 2:23 left in the period Aiden Weiland put a goal in the back of the net. In the second period we played at the same level as the first. LOW was able to tie the game up with 8:13 left in the 2nd, but it didn’t take long, and Camren Duncan was able to find the back of the net. We seemed to finally get some real positive energy and momentum. By the end of the 2nd Grant Funk scored 2, and Camren Duncan scored one more. LOW was only able to score 1 more ending the period with 5-2 on the scoreboard. We started the 3rd on a wrong note, allowing LOW to score 3 unanswered goals in the first 5 minutes of the 3rd before the boys decided the had enough of that, playing the rest of the game like we wanted the W. Hudson Rick was able to get a 2 goals in back to back shifts, and Grant Funk was able to get one more with a minute left to play. Final score was 8-5.



This week's player of the week goes to Hudson Rick. Hudson played an excellent game against LOW, skating hard, passing, and going to the net for rebounds all of which we have been working on in practice. Great job Hudson, keep up the hard work.



10U

Last weekend the girls traveled to Roseau on Saturday for two games. In the first game we played the Roseau 10UA team. They beat us by a score of 13-0. In the second game we played the Roseau 10UB team. The first period we started off slow and ended the period with a score of 0-0. The second period we exploded and scored 7 goals. We kept the pressure up and the game ended with a 7-0 win. Scoring in this game were Kira Daniels (3), Adley Vigness (2), Hailey Fritz (1) and scoring her first goal of the season was Alicia Bartrum. This was our first overnight of the year and it was fun for the girls to have some team bonding. On Sunday we traveled to Warroad to play. This game went back and forth. On both ends of the ice the girls make some nice plays. We won the game with a score of 4-2. Scoring for us were Kira Daniels and Adley Vigness each with two goals. Mya Bower had a great game in net for us with 15 saves.



PEEWEE A

The PeeWee A's traveled to Stillwater, MN over the weekend to take part in the Lumberjack Cup, a Youth Hockey Hub tournament. The boys quickly learned that the way kids play hockey in the cities is a little less physical than how we play up here in the northland, which resulted in a weekend plagued by penalties. Game 1 was against a team from Marquette, MI. Our boys came out strong but could not overcome playing short-handed for most of the game and lost 5-1 (Marquette went on to be the tournament champions). Our 2nd game was versus Osseo Maple Grove, a power-house association from the cities with over 10 PeeWee teams. This was probably our strongest game of the tournament, however we came up just short again losing 5-3 when OMG scored on an open net in the final minute of play (OMG went on to take 3rd in the tournament). Later on Saturday Crookston played Sibley and again struggled with penalties and played short-handed most of the game falling 7-2. Sunday the boys did their best but after an emotional and frustrating weekend fell once again in a close game, 3-1, to Sartell. So while the scores weren't in our favor, we were able to see many teams we wouldn't normally see during the season which was one of the main reasons for skating in this tournament. And we certainly got a lot of penalty kill experience! Final highlight of the weekend was winning "Best Garment Bags" from the Youth Hockey Hub staff.

PEEWEE B

Crookston faced off against Red Lake Falls this past Tuesday. RLF got off to a quick start scoring just 11 seconds into the game. After that the teams battled evenly until the 3rd period when RLF was able to score just 12 seconds into the period to take a 2-0 lead. Conner Hanson (assist D. Janek) got Crookston back within 1 but RLF answered right away 11 seconds later to retake a 2 goal lead. Conner scored again (assists by Bruggeman and Janek) to make it 3-2, which is how the game ended.



The boys took the ice again on Saturday up in Baudette. Crookston played 2 good periods of hockey and started the 3rd period down 3-1, but the wheels fell off as Crookston gave up 5 unanswered goals. Lake of the Woods wins 8-1, Evan Shockman (assists A Mattson and D Janek) had the lone Crookston goal.



The final game of the weekend was Saturday evening against Warroad, the boys worked hard but continued to struggle to find the back of the net, Isaiah Donarski was able to score in the 3rd period to make it 3-1, Warroad scored on an empty net and took the victory 4-1.



PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dexter Janek; he consistently works hard on defense and showed his play making capability as he assisted on 3 of Crookston’s 4 goals this week. Keep it up Dex!



12U

The 12UA girls traveled to Bemidji on December 10th for a district matching. The girls played well and dominated much of the play. They scored 2 goals in the 1st, 1 goal in the 2nd, and 3 goals in the final period for a final score of 6-0. Scoring for the Pirates were Karena Longoria, Ashlyn Bailey, Miryah Epema (2 goals), Addie Fee, and Paige Abrahamson. Assists on the game went to Karena Longoria and Ashlyn Bailey. Gaining a shut-out in this match-up, and tallying 15 saves, was goaltender Natalie Longoria.



Saturday, the 12U girls hosted two games - first the 12UB team took on the Fergus Falls Otters. Scoring in the first period was Logan Brekken, off of a beautiful pass from Alexa Bartrum. At the end of the 1st period the score was 1-2. The Fergus Falls Otters came out in the 2nd period and scored two more goals, before tallying another 6 in the 3rd period. Scoring in the 3rd period for the PIrates was Paige Abrahamson, with a hard short on net, and an assist going to Kaylie Clauson. Julia Buhler was tending net for the Pirates and had a total of 12 saves on the game. The final score was 2-10.



Saturday afternoon, the 12UA team took on the Fargo Freeze. The Fargo Freeze were a very good team, that passed well and shut-down the girls breakout plans. The Pirates were able to get 13 shots on net, but the Fargo Freeze net-minder was solid and they were unable to find the back of the net. The Fargo Freeze scored 5 goals in the game, for a final of 0-5. Natalie Longoria had a great game, and kept the Freeze to 5 goals - and saved 26 shots!



12UA Player of the Week: Miryah Epema

Miryah’s aggressive play netted her two goals and greatly contributed to a win against Bemidji in the Nymore arena. Miryah plays physical and can slow down speedy opponents, all while drawing penalties instead of taking them. Miryah centers a line with Karena L. and JoJo W.



12UA Player of the Week: Hattie Weiland

Hattie is one of, if not the hardest worker on all of 12U. Hattie practices how she plays and that’s at 100%. Her work ethic and physicality has earned her several points already this year with many more to come. Hattie centers a line with Logan B. and Ava M.



BANTAM

The Crookston Bantams had an exciting week of games going 1-1-1. On Tuesday, Crookston faced off against RLF. Crookston trailed by one late in the game until some last minute heroics by Brekken Tull when she knotted it up at 1. Crookston and RLF couldn't find the back of the net in overtime, finishing in a tie 1-1.

On Friday, Crookston finally got their offense rolling defeating TRF 7-2. Crookston was well balanced across the score sheet with goals coming from Reese Swanson, Jayden Steinbrink, Ty Larson, Brekken Tull, Ashton Shockman, Kadin Edwards, and Lucas Miller. On Satuday, Crookston ran out of gas against LOW losing 10-1. The lone goal for Crookston was scored by Kadin Edwards.



Player of the Week: Reese Swanson

After missing a couple games due to injury, Reese made her return in a big way with her first goal of the season and a trio of assists this past week. Reese is extremely tough and hard working. Her defensive play speaks for itself. Shes a physical presence on the ice and a force to reckon with in the defensive zone. Each week Reese has improved tremendously and is a big key to our success for the rest of the season. Keep up the great work Reese!

