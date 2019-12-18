Crookston High School senior and Times student writer/photographer Cooper Brown roams the school halls and asks students and staff “What’s your favorite part of the holiday season, and why?”

Tai Baig: “Spending time with my family and going on vacation. I like spending quality time with my

family because during the school year i’m busy with activities and school work. It’s a much needed break.”

Chloe Bruley: “The thing I like most about the holidays is spending time with my family.”

Jen Solie: “My favorite part is spending time with my family and doing traditions we do every year. I also love the holiday music and lights.”

Kaleb Thingelstad: “My favorite part is getting presents on Christmas.”



Catherine Tiedemann: “Watching Hallmark movies. I love cheesy movies, and Christmas is the only socially acceptable time to watch them.”