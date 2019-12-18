He seeks parcel, new building in industrial park for Total Lawn Care expansion

Morgan Terpstra is looking to grow his Total Lawn Care (TLC) business by purchasing a parcel in Crookston’s industrial park and constructing a building.

The Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) owns the parcel to the north of B & E Meats and across the street from Eickhof Columbaria. The parcel to the south was purchased last year by Centrol crop consulting, and they’ve since constructed two buildings.

The CHEDA Board of Directors on Tuesday conducted a closed session to discuss a potential sale price on the parcel, and later on Tuesday the City of Crookston Planning Commission endorsed the development as well, saying that it complied with land-use considerations included in the City’s comprehensive plan.

“In my viewpoint, this is the perfect usage of this piece of land,” said Building Official/Zoning Administrator Greg Hefta.

If the deal goes through, the resulting building is expected to be around 40 feet wide and 80 feet long. The front portion, according to a meeting memo provided in advance of Tuesday’s commission meeting, would be two stories dedicated to office space, a show room, bathrooms, a break room and mechanical room. A large shop space for TLC vehicle storage and work space would be in the rear, with a large overhead door and a smaller overhead door.

At the commission meeting, presiding Mayor Dale Stainbrook said Terpstra would make the front of the building attractive to display his products and TLC’s landscaping capabilities.