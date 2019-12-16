United Valley Bank/Northern Sky Bank recently invested back into its hometown community by donating the first installment of its $50,000 pledge through the RiverView Foundation to RiverView’s building project, RiverView 2020.

United Valley Bank acquired Northern Sky Bank, Crookston, earlier this year. Northern Sky Bank has served the Crookston area since 1916, operating as a community bank with a focus on reinvesting in local housing, business, education and civic projects.

“I think the compelling motivation behind our commitment is the understanding of how important RiverView Health is to our community, and the realization that when RiverView’s leaders decided to make a $50 million investment in Crookston, United Valley Bank/Northern Sky Bank needs to support it and be part of it,’’ said Adam Maruska, president of Northern Sky Bank. “We call ourselves ‘your hometown bank’. We take pride in saying ‘your hometown bank’, and we need to make sure that we are investing back into our hometown.’’

“United Valley Bank, its employees and shareholders are excited to be part of the Crookston community, with our recent acquisition of Northern Sky Bank,’’ stated Barry Hanson, executive vice president. “Crookston is a great place to live, raise a family and to do business. Riverview Health is a vital piece of this community and we are proud to support this impressive building project.’’

United Valley Bank is one of the fastest-growing banks in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. It has been helping families, farmers and businesses in the upper Red River Valley since it opened in 1905. United Valley Bank has locations in Cavalier and Grand Forks, ND. Along with its Crookston location, United Valley also has locations in Argyle, Hallock, Lancaster, Mahnomen and Twin Valley, MN.

For more information on RiverView’s building project or the Foundation, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org