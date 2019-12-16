Toys for Tots is sponsored by the employees of the City of Crookston for children in need in the community. Donations can be sent to city hall at 124 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716 or brought to the Water Department, located in city hall, during business hours.

Cash donations are preferred over toys because it allows volunteers to purchase age- and gender-specific gifts for kids. Books, toy and gift wrap donations have also been received.

Here is the donation list from December 9-13:

• Gary & Cynthia Garcia: $25

• Ernest & Sandra Taus: $50

• John & Rosemary Tucker: $50

• Crookston Masonic Lodge: $425

• Crookston Shrine Club: $400

• Robert & Rebecca Cameron: $100

• Sisters in Spirit: $50

• Dan & Sara Geist: $200

• Virginia Stainbrook: $40

• Denny & Bev Brekken: $100

• Nancy Lanctot: $25

• John & Rita Schumacher: $35

• Marian Bakken: $25

• Wal-Mart: $100

• Ronald & Susan Hann: $50

• Dora Moses: $25

Total Weekly Donations: $1,700