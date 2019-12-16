"It is with sad hearts that the Crookston Inn and Convention Center have decided to close its doors as of the 29th of December. We will be open for business as usual through the 28th of December.

As the General Manager, I would like to thank the Crookston community for its support of the Crookston Inn over the many years. We have come to know many of you by name, and have enjoyed serving you in many capacities over the years. When I came back to the Crookston Inn 4 years ago, I noticed that many of the community members that I served here 30 years ago were still coming here and that was amazing! Your dedicated support is greatly appreciated!

We will cherish the times we have had planning all of your banquets, and the most joy we had was doing the weddings for the many brides that we have worked with! It gave us a lot of pride to see them, see their dream wedding come to life. There are so many of you!!! Doing all the weddings we did, could not have been pulled off without the help of the staff at the Crookston Inn. They are truly amazing individuals, especially our dream team! We have come to have such an amazing group of staff at the Crookston Inn and we will be sorry to see them all move on.

This decision I know did not come lightly for the Jacobson’s. They have worked very hard to keep this business afloat and as our employee’s stated, “they were very happy to have worked at the Crookston Inn.” They cannot say enough apologies to all the brides and banquets that have booked with us for 2020. This was not an easy decision, and was not made lightly!

The Crookston Inn would like to extend an invitation to the Crookston Community and past employees to come out for a Farewell Open House on the 29th of December from 12noon to 3pm in the Lounge.

If you have any questions regarding anything concerning the Crookston Inn, please feel free to reach out to me, Laurie Stahlecker at 281-5210.

Again, thank you so very much to all of Crookston, and the many brides and banquets we served from other communities."

Laurie Stahlecker ~ General Manager

& All the Staff of the Crookston Inn