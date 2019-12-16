On the heels of a historically bad and/or difficult 2019 harvest, area farmers and their significant others were invited to “Coffee, Conversation and Community Support” events on Saturday, one in Crookston and one in East Grand Forks.

“The message we want to get out is you’re not alone out there,” Brenda Mack tells the Times.

Mack, of Brenda Mack Consulting, was one of the hosts/sponsors of the events, along with Northwestern Mental Health Center, the Brekken and Adams farms, HOPE Coalition and CHS.