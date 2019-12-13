RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is hosting a veteran’s appreciation event at the Crookston VFW on Monday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All are invited to join them as they “offer appreciation for our veterans and provide resources for those in and around Crookston.”

A spaghetti lunch and beverages will be served.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required to sam.vanreese@hrrv.org or (701) 330-4787.

As a “We Honor Veterans” partner, Hospice of the Red River Valley implements ongoing veteran-centered education for staff, volunteers and the community to help improve the care they provide to veterans.

“By recognizing the unique needs of our nation’s Veterans who face life-limiting illnesses, Hospice of the Red River Valley is better able to accompany and guide Veterans and their families toward a more peaceful ending,” Hospice of the Red River Valley stated in a release. “And in cases where there might be some specific needs related to the Veteran’s military service, combat experience or other traumatic events, Hospice of the Red River Valley will find tools to help support those they are caring for.”