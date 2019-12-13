He's been head coach for eight years.

After eight years, Crookston Pirates Head Varsity Football Coach Scott Butt has resigned.

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson, asked by the Times Thursday evening for confirmation of a report received by the Times that Butt's tenure as football coach was over, responded Friday afternoon, saying Butt had indeed resigned. It won't be official until the school board accepts his resignation at its Jan. 27, 2020 meeting, Olson said in an email.

Butt leaves the football program with a record over his eight years of 23 wins and 51 losses.

The Times reached out to Butt Friday morning, but had not heard back as of the writing of this story.

Butt is the Parks and Recreation supervisor for the City of Crookston.