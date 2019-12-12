The Redwood Valley boys and girls basketball teams made it a clean sweep of visiting Pipestone Area Dec. 10 in a Big South West Conference twinbill held in Redwood Falls.

The Cardinal girls held off the Arrows 47-45 in a tightly contested game, and the boys rolled to a 80-53 victory.

The Cardinal girls shot a solid 48 percent (15-of-31) from the floor, hit 14-of-20 from the line and outrebounded the Arrows 29-13.

Junior Haley Garman had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds and was 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. Junior Aubree Hicks added 12 points and five boards, Hannah Schjenken had 11 points and three boards, Kate Ahrens added five points, AJ Guggisberg had three points and three rebounds and Alexa Steffl had two points and two boards.

The Cards (3-2) fell 52-25 to Waseca in the Big South Conference crossover game Dec. 7. The team fell behind 29-7 at the half and couldn’t recover.

Hicks finished with 13 points and two boards, Garman had nine points and 11 rebounds and Leah Irlbeck added two points and two rebounds.

In the Cards' recent 87-75 loss to JCC, Garman had a monster game of 39 points and 22 rebounds. Irlbeck added 11 points and nine rebounds, Hicks had seven points and 12 rebounds, Steffl added seven points and four boards, Schjenken had three points and two boards, Payden Beran added five points and eight rebounds and Ahrens had three points and two rebounds.

…

The Redwood Valley boys, meanwhile, improved to 3-1 on the season with an 80-53 rout of the rival Arrows.

The Cards shot 45 percent from the floor (28-of-62), forced 24 turnovers while committing just nine and outrebounded the Arrows 38-26.

It was a balanced effort for the Cardinal offense as five players reached double-digits.

Bryant Haas led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. Alex Lang added 14 points and two boards, Carson Woodford had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds and Carter Guetter added 12 points and seven boards. Connor Josephson finished with 11 points and five boards, Drew Lundeen had six points, Zack Paulsen-Reck had three points and Isaiah Hultquist, Jordan Mertens and Carter Johnson all finished with two points.

The Cards battled on the road with Minnewaska Area Dec. 7, losing to Minnewaska Area 72-70 on a basket at the buzzer that shouldn’t have counted.

The Lakers were awarded the victory, but the winning shot was released after the final buzzer had sounded.

The Cards played well, shooting nearly 59 percent from the floor (30-of-51).

Haas went 10-of-16 from the floor on the way to a team-high 24 points and two boards. Josephson added 13 points and seven rebounds, Woodford had 12 points and six boards, Lang added 11 points, Paulsen-Reck four points and Johnson and Guetter each had three points.