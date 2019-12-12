Over 400 people passed through the Jam for Jerry held at The Rock this past Saturday the 16th, bringing a wealth of artists, musicians and active citizen out from all over the southwest Minnesota region for one central purpose, to celebrate and support local music legend Jerry Ostensoe in his time of medical need. Visitors were greeted with a huge host of over 125 auction items for bidding, ranging from donated art, tailored experiences to vintage western wear, giving attendees the ability to win a shirt that literally came off Ostensoe’s back.

Bidding wars erupted over many of the goods donated, A winter arrangement by Jennifer's flowers, a wooden bench by the Pederson’s and a flying frog pottery jar made by Malena and Richard Handeen all went for well over their stated values. Artist John White partnered with Moonstone Farms to offer a home cooked dinner for 4 prepared by himself, served onsite as part of a one night stay at the Broodio. “We had so many local businesses contribute, local artists and organizations as well as individuals putting together fantastic gift baskets. People were very generous!” said organizer Nicole Zempel.

Jerry and his wife Deb Fossan arrived to a full room of cheering patrons with the tunes of his long time musical colleagues, The Hep Cats, pouring through the crowd from the stage. The event space was filled by the start of 5:00pm and stayed hopping until the music's end.

Whether guests came for the music or to bid on Vikings and Packers themed Elk form, it was hard not to leave entertained. The night was an experience in itself, allowing a front row view of what community custodianship looks like. In a time when it is easy to lose sight of our responsibilities to our neighbors and our local loves, the communities that surround Jerry Ostensoe proved “we are here, we got this and we are going to have fun doing it”.