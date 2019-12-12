Schmidt feels like it's time for a new chapter in her life.

North Dakota's longest-serving state treasurer says she won't seek a fifth term in 2020.

Kelly Schmidt, 57, was first elected in 2004 and won reelection in 2016 with 63% of the vote. The state treasurer is custodian of the state's funds and sits on several state boards, such as the State Historical Board, State Investment Board and State Canvassing Board.

"This is not something I have taken lightly," the Republican told the Bismarck Tribune. "I have thought about it. I have prayed about it. I have visited with my family about it. And it's just time for a new chapter. I think we all get to that point that it's time to turn the page, and I feel that it's my time."

Schmidt has seen technology advancements in the treasurer's office, growing state tax revenue from the Bakken oil boom and development of the oil tax savings Legacy Fund during her tenure.

State lawmakers in recent years have attempted to eliminate the treasurer's office and transfer its functions to other state agencies.

The treasurer's annual salary is $107,885 and will increase to $110,582 in 2020.





