It’s just one good thing after another in Sleepy Eye. The Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion display in Sportsmen’s Park is now home to Explore MN’s #OnlyinMN monument.

Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Andres made arrangements to have the special sign on display in Sleepy Eye this month. It was delivered and installed in the park on Monday, Dec. 9 — a cold welcome in a warm town!

Andres said the sign will be in place through Dec. 30. She encourages everyone to visit the park and take a picture by the sign. “Share your photo on your favorite social media,” said Andres. A”lso be sure to add #OnlyinSE so we can share in your fun!”

This weekend’s events at Holiday Lights in Motion include free hay wagon rides on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and a concession stand to benefit St. Mary’s After-Prom Party. On Saturday, Dec. 14, there will be free horse and carriage rides, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and a concession stand to benefit Holiday Lights in Motion.

The weekend before Christmas, there will be rides and concession stand on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.