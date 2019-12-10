A committee of Ward 6 residents, with no council participation, will interview interested candidates, then make a recommendation to the council.

Residents of Crookston’s sprawling Ward 6, as they’re sifting through all of the Christmas cards they receive in the mail this month, will also want to keep an eye out for a letter from the City of Crookston asking them if they’re interested in being their ward’s representative on the city council or, if not that, if they’re interested in serving on a committee comprised of their Ward 6 neighbors who will interview interested Ward 6 candidates and recommend one for approval by the council.

The seat has been vacant since Cindy Gjerswold, elected in November 2018, resigned earlier this fall when she and her family relocated to rural Crookston. Looking to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, council members and a couple of Ward 6 residents subsequently formed a committee and interviewed a trio of Ward 6 residents who threw their hats in the ring: Dylane Klatt, Patty Dillabough and Chris Plante. After a lengthy discussion that included a ranking of the three candidates that ebbed and flowed as the debate progressed, Plante emerged as the committee’s choice, with Ward 4 Council Member Don Cavalier the lone vote against. Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs earlier in the discussion supported Dillabough, as did Cavalier, but Briggs eventually agreed to support Plante if it increased the chances of someone having enough support on the council to be appointed.

But it’s been a convoluted mess since then. When it came time for the council to appoint Plante, Briggs asked for the vote to be tabled because he said “questions and concerns” about Plante needed to be researched further. Two weeks later, the vote to appoint Plante was 4-2 in favor (Cavalier and Briggs voted against), but with the city charter requiring five votes to approve any resolution – with Ward 5 Council Member and Vice Mayor Dale Stainbrook filling in for resigned Mayor Guy Martin, Stainbrook had no vote – Plante was not appointed.

The Charter Commission has since held its annual meeting, and some council members were hoping the commission would change charter language in regard to requiring five votes to approve any resolution. But the commission stood pat and did not pursue such a change.

Try again, with a modified approach

With some disagreement among legal minds about the wording in the charter in regard to the City’s ability to conduct a special election, it appears that the council, if it’s going to fill the Ward 6 seat, is going to have to appoint someone.

So this week, Stainbrook suggested that the council try a second time to do so, but implement a modified approach this time around.

So here’s what’s going to transpire:

Sometime before the holidays, Ward 6 residents are going to receive a letter in the mail from the City, its contents referenced in the first paragraph of this story. If they’re interested in being the Ward 6 council appointee, they can indicate as such. If they want to be on the committee that will interview Ward 6 candidates, they can indicate as such. Or, obviously, if they’re not interested in either of those endeavors, they can simply ignore the letter and do nothing.

With the hope of swearing in a new Ward 6 council appointee in February 2020, the committee comprised of only interested Ward 6 residents – council members will not be involved this time – will interview however many candidates come forward, and Klatt, Dillabough and Plante, if they’re still interested, are welcome to indicate as such once again and be interviewed again.

The council will set a minimum committee size, to avoid the possibility of a small group of less than a handful of Ward 6 residents conducting the interviews and making a recommendation to the council. During this week’s discussion, a minimum of 10 or 11 members – the latter number to avoid a tie vote – was discussed.

Won’t ‘delegate authority’

On more than one occasion during this week’s discussion on the second attempt to fill the empty Ward 6 seat, some council members indicated that the council would or should or will vote in favor of whomever emerges as the committee’s recommendation. Each time, City Attorney Charles “Corky” Reynolds enthusiastically told the council and Stainbrook that they absolutely cannot delegate their authority in such a fashion. The council has the final say and can vote in favor of or against any Ward 6 candidate recommended by the committee, Reynolds stressed.

“It’s only a recommendation; you can’t say you’re going to have a mini-election, but you can take a recommendation and consider it,” Reynolds explained. “…It’s not an election; if someone gets 15 votes and someone gets 13 that’s a recommendation, not an election.”

Reynolds also made it clear that the language of the letter that will be sent to Ward 6 residents needs to clearly indicate that the council will still have the final say on who is appointed, if anyone, to fill the Ward 6 seat. “You can’t put language in the letter delegating council authority,” he advised. “You can’t say you’re going to put in whoever they say.”

More on Plante

Plante has attended essentially every council and Ways and Means Committee meeting since he first indicated his interest in being appointed to the Ward 6 seat. He was in attendance again this week, and during the discussion, council members Tom Vedbraaten, Steve Erickson and Bobby Baird were the most vocal in criticizing the previous process that had Plante emerge as the committee’s choice, only to subsequently not get enough votes to be appointed by the shorthanded council.

“I feel sorry for him,” Vedbraaten said of Plante. “Coming out of that committee there were five votes and it went in the paper. People were calling (Plante) and congratulating him. Now you say let’s get other people to do this. Why would anyone want to?”

Cavalier responded that council members have the right to change their minds, and that no one should be pressured or contacted by someone to change his or her vote. Stainbrook agreed, saying that “all votes are respected here.”

Moments later, Briggs, after more references were made to him changing his mind on Plante, said it shouldn’t have been reported in the Times after the committee vote that Plante had been approved for the Ward 6 seat when the council had yet to vote on the matter.

(The Times’ story published after the interviews, discussion and committee vote clearly indicate that while Plante had emerged as the interview committee’s pick, the council still had the final say on whether or not to appoint him to the Ward 6 seat.)

Ward 6 first, then mayor

The council this week also touched on the next steps in filling the vacant mayor’s seat. But at Erickson’s suggestion, expressed with an interest in getting the council closer to full strength first, the council is going to fully focus on filling the Ward 6 seat first before trying to appoint someone to be mayor. In the meantime, council members said they’re happy with Stainbrook serving as temporary mayor, and he agreed to continue in that capacity.