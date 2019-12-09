Toys for Tots donations are coming in and this time, once again, the Crookston Shrine Club and Crookston Masonic Lodge teamed up to give an $825 check. Local mason, Lester Wilkens, said, "It's all about the kids."

Toys for Tots is a charity sponsored by the employees of the City of Crookston for children in need in the community. Donations can be sent to city hall at 124 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716 or brought to the Water Department, located in city hall, during business hours.

Cash donations are preferred over toys because it allows volunteers to purchase age- and gender-specific gifts for kids. Books, toy and gift wrap donations have also been received.

Toys are then delivered on Christmas Eve by firefighters and volunteers.