Crookston Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Stuart Avenue on Friday, December 6 at 12:50 p.m. for a car fire near the alley.

CFD Captain Bob Magsam told the Times the fire was contained to the front end engine compartment, there was no damage to any structures, and no injuries.

The car was running beforehand, but had been off at the time of the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.