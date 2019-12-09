Egan says securing the land is important as the equity push continues

Dennis Egan, founder and CEO of Epitome Energy, the proposed $200 million-plus soybean crush and biodiesel plant that would be constructed on Crookston’s south end, recently told City of Crookston and CHEDA officials that as the equity drive continues and investors decide whether or not to put their money in the venture, it’s getting increasingly important to be able to tell potential investors that progress is being made on securing the land for the facility.

Given that, the advisory committee formed by CHEDA to help guide the initiative clear various hurdles and process through other due diligence-related activities has met in closed session to discuss the 100 acres across from Ingersoll Avenue on Crookston’s southern edge that the City purchased several years ago for the purpose of being home to potential industrial development. Since land negotiations were the lone item on the meeting agenda, statute allowed for the meeting to be closed to the public and media.

The land discussed is commonly referred to as the “Colborn” property, named for the family the land was purchased from.

CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth said discussions were held regarding, specifically, the land option agreement for Epitome Energy.

“Essentially the conversation centered around the land valuation and what the language needed to look like in the land option in order to provide Epitome the assurances they need to satisfy their potential investors during the equity drive,” Hoiseth explained, “yet maintain (City/CHEDA) ownership while we proceed forward with bonding and other infrastructure financing possibilities.”

It’s estimated that the necessary infrastructure for the facility would cost approximately $15 million. Efforts are underway to have the City of Crookston put together a request for approximately half of that amount to be included in the Minnesota Legislature’s Capital Investment (bonding) bill in 2020.