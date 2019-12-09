The East Fairfax Homestudy Group met on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 2p.m. at Pearl Radi’s.

Bev Johnson was the Hostess of the November Homestudy Group meeting. President Bev Johnson called the meeting to order. All recited the Homestudy Group Creed.

The roll call was answered by five members and one guest, Kathy Wagner.

The Thought for the Day was read by Bev Johnson - “Cookbook Introduction.”

The Secretary’s minutes were read and approved.

The Treasurer’s report was read and approved.

Old Business

Lauren Jurchen attended the Harvest of Knowledge on October 25th in Grand Forks and said it was “excellent.”



New Business

The West Polk County Homestudy Group 2019 Christmas Luncheon will be Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the Irishman Shanty. Registration is 11:00 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30. The cost is $14.00 and the guest speaker will be Briana Ingraham - “Lifestyle changes from New York City to Red Lake Falls.”

Our group welcomed Kathy Wagner as a new member to our club.

The meeting was adjourned.

Bev Johnson then gave a very interesting and informative lesson on air fryers. She served a delicious cake and samples from the demonstrations.

Their next get together will be the Home Study Group Christmas Luncheon. Their next meeting will be February 17th, 2020. Lauren Jurchen will be the Hostess.