She agrees, and her first official day will be Dec. 11.

City of Crookston Finance Director Angel Weasner on Wednesday, Dec. 11 - one day after City Administrator Shannon Stassen's last official day on the job - will assume interim administrator duties until the city council, likely sometime in the summer of 2020, finds a permanent successor to Stassen.



The council, during a discussion at its Ways and Means Committee meeting Monday night on how to begin the process of replacing Stassen, turned to Weasner, who told them at the start of the discussion that, according to her recent research on the subject, they could expect to pay an interim, external administrator $75 an hour, plus travel and hotel accommodations, for three to four days of work per week. Dale Stainbrook, the Ward 5 council member who's serving as temporary mayor, said he was concerned that the City would pay a significant amount of money for an interim administrator unfamiliar with Crookston who would "just go through the motions."



That's when Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson said he felt Weasner was the best person for the job because of her familiarity with the community and the City's operation, and the fact that she's done a good job as finance director. It didn't take long for the shorthanded council to rally around the idea of Weasner as interim administrator.



It's standard in similar circumstances for the interim person to receive a 15% bump in pay, and that's what the council agreed Monday evening to pay Weasner. Before officially accepting and the five council members and Stainbrook subsequently approving her in unanimous fashion, Weasner said that her only condition would be that she get assurances that she'll be able to return to her finance director duties "no matter what happens" during her time as interim administrator. When Stainbrook and the council said she absolutely would be able to return to her current job, Weasner said she simply wants to be sure because she works at the council's discretion "and I do worry a little bit about job security right now."



Council members, while supporting Weasner as interim administrator, voiced concerns about overworking her. But she said she'll lean on people like longtime Public Works Director Pat Kelly, as well as her "very capable" staff.



After years of clashing with CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth, Stassen asked for and received a separation agreement that will pay him six months salary and benefits. The council approved an amended agreement Monday evening that will pay Stassen every two weeks until June 2020, just as if he was still on the job, instead of in a lump sum, which was in the original agreement.



Kelly served as interim administrator the last time the City needed one, when Tony Chladek was fired and Stassen was eventually hired as the next administrator. Stainbrook said he asked Kelly recently if he'd be interested in filling the role again, and Kelly said he'd prefer not to. At Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten during Monday evening's discussion again asked Kelly, seated in the chambers, if he was interested in the position, and Kelly reiterated that he is not.



As for finding a permanent administrator, Weasner said she found a firm in Minnesota that specializes in assisting cities in greater Minnesota in the process of finding administrators. The firm's fee is $22,000. She said she would send all of the relevant information to the council, and they are expected to hold a special Ways and Means Committee meeting a half-hour prior to the council meeting on Dec. 23 so they can consider approving a resolution securing the firm's services.