A day after one of the biggest wins in program history, the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team fell flat.

The Golden Eagles fell to Northern State, 101-58, Saturday evening in Aberdeen, S.D. on the second half of their first NSIC road trip.

UMC (6-3, 2-1 NSIC) came into Aberdeen riding high, coming off a thrilling 68-65 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead — their first win in Moorhead since 2009 and third road win of the year.

The Golden Eagles never had a real chance to make it four on Saturday, as the Wolves ran them off the court immediately. Northern State was up 22-10 at the first media timeout, and went on a 21-0 run to go up by as many as 37 points late in the first half before UMC cut the deficit to 61-27 at halftime.

The Wolves pushed their lead as high as 44 points in the second half before both teams emptied their benches.

NSU shot a barely believable 81 percent from the floor in the first half, while hitting seven of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line. It cooled down slightly in the second half, but still finished over 50 percent for the final 20 minutes.

Minnesota Crookston, meanwhile, shot just 22-of-56 overall from the field, hitting 5-of-15 from 3-point range.

The Wolves had four players score at least 10 points, led by Parker Fox, who was a perfect 8-for-8 on his way to a 19-point night. Roko Dominovic, Mason Stark and Gabe King added 12, 11 and 11, respectively.

The Golden Eagles' leading scorer was Harrison Cleary, as usual, but the senior guard scored just 17 points in 27 minutes, a far cry from his average of 29 per game. Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) was their second-leading scorer with nine points.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston is home on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to face Augustana.

