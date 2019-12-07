Sleepy Eye Lake was one of four lakes to be considered for removal from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s list of “impaired” waters here in Minnesota.

Sleepy Eye Lake was one of four lakes to be considered for removal from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s list of “impaired” waters here in Minnesota. That is really good news. The past dredging projects, along with efforts to keep leaves and grass clippings out of our storm sewers, have made a difference in the lake.

The Lake Improvement Committee is working on another project that will have a positive impact on our lake’s waters. The slough behind St. Mary’s School is filling in with sediment. That sediment comes from the storm water from the north side of town and from the farm drainage north of the slough. The slough’s function for the benefit of the lake is that it provides a place for sediment to “settle out” before the water enters Sleepy Eye Lake. The committee would like to remove some of the silt in the slough to allow for a more effective filter of the water before it enters Sleepy Eye Lake. Work will include sediment testing in the slough this winter after freeze up and then work with the DNR to devise a plan for sediment removal.

The City accepted delivery of a newer road grader this past week. The old grader (a 1983) was over 35 years old and parts were getting harder to find. With maintenance costs rising, this 2016 grader for $218,000 seemed like the direction to go. The old grader will be sold to the highest bidder.

Kurk Kramer, Bob Elston and I recently traveled to Mitchell, South Dakota, in an attempt to sell a cemetery the City of Sleepy Eye owns there. You’re probably wondering what the City is doing owning a cemetery in Mitchell. Well, the City ended up with the cemetery as collateral in a loan for a past purchase of the Orchid Inn. When the loan went bad, the City not only got the Orchid Inn, but they got the cemetery as well. Marketing and selling a cemetery is a new and challenging experience. But, just in case a reader is looking for a cemetery, I’m really sure we could work something out.

Behind the scenes there has been a lot of time and effort made to support the sale of both the Railway and the City Limits, while also attempting to bring a family restaurant into the community. All kinds of leads have been tracked down, and visits made with potential buyers and developers. So far, it has been unproductive. But the effort will continue.

Unfortunately, we had to implement some etiquette guidelines for the City Council meetings. As with so many things, it’s only a few people who needed guidelines and rules spelled out. And now we have them and we will follow through with asking people to leave when they display inappropriate behavior.

We welcome Mike Hardin who was recently hired as the Public Utilities Director to fill the position vacated when Bob Elston became the City Manager. Mike has worked in the Water Department for the City for the past nine years. A replacement for the position Mike’s move leaves open will be hired in the near future.

New additions to ordinances dealing with dangerous dogs, and Shade Tree Disease Management, were approved by the City Council at the last meeting. This summer we had a little boy seriously bitten by a dog, and as often happens, the incident made clear improvements are needed in the ordinance. The tree ordinance will do a better job of dealing with the Emerald Ash Borer that could attack our community’s ash trees. A previous ordinance really focused on Dutch Elm Disease. New Ulm recently announced that they have identified the Emerald Ash Borer in that community.