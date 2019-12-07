A special Christmas season event is back in downtown Sleepy Eye for its third December — the Elves Christmas Village!

A special Christmas season event is back in downtown Sleepy Eye for its third December — the Elves Christmas Village, sponsored for the second year by Krenz Real Estate, is next weekend at various downtown locations. Kathy Krenz and Nichole Krenz have once again planned several events to bring some extra Christmas spirit to Sleepy Eye.

The holiday fun includes the Avenue of Trees and vendors, Polar Princesses, Elf Snack Shack and Sweet Shop, and Santa Claus — all scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, 4:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11:30 to 6 p.m.

A Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. in Veteran’s Park. Kathy and Nichole said this event will honor veterans and active service people and will include the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard, Mayor Pelzel, Pastor Nate Luong, Miss Sleepy Eye, and songs by Erin Hernandez. “We are thankful that Hacker’s Tree Farm has donated a 10-foot tree for the park this year,” said Kathy.

There is one new event this year — a coloring contest for kids sponsored by Nuvera. “You can pick up a coloring sheet at Nuvera’s Sleepy Eye office,” Kathy said. “Color it, sign your name and bring it back to be hung up. Nuvera is also providing a prize for the winning entry!”

The Avenue of Trees, sponsored and decorated by many Sleepy Eye businesses, churches, and organizations, will once again be at the former Overson Building Center location. Visitors will again be able to vote for their favorite tree and sign up for drawings by some businesses.

Vendors will also be at the Avenue of Trees location, as will the Polar Princess station—a special event for little girls to be styled and dressed as princesses and have their picture taken with Miss Sleepy Eye royalty. Polar Princess is on Saturday and Sunday, by appointment. Call Kathy at 794-2161 or email elf22021019@outlook.com to make an appointment.

Santa Claus will be stationed at the Depot Museum. The Elf Snack Shop will be at Krenz Real Estate and the Elf Sweet Shop will be at Mielke Accounting.

The Elves Christmas Village has something for everyone to enjoy.