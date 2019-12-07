Around 900 students from more than 50 high schools participate.

A fleet of school buses converged on Crookston and the University of Minnesota Crookston campus on Friday for Agriculture and Natural Resources Activities Day. The 2019 event marks the 50th anniversary of the event that features high school students in various animal judging and animal and plant judging competitions and other events. The day concludes with an awards and scholarship presentation.

The Times checked in with Travis Oliver, who's teaching new agriculture and natural resources courses at Crookston High School this school year, to see if any CHS students were participating in the event. He said, to his knowledge, there were no CHS students competing at UMN Crookston Friday.