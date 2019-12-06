This week's donations total $1,320.

Toys for Tots is a charity sponsored by the employees of the City of Crookston for children in need in the community. Donations can be sent to city hall at 124 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716 or brought to the Water Department, located in city hall, during business hours.

Cash donations are preferred over toys because it allows volunteers to purchase age- and gender-specific gifts for kids. Books, toy and gift wrap donations have also been received.

Here is the donation list from November 22 - December 6.

John & Jan Vallager: $100

Fraternal Order of Eagles: $500

Gordon & Maxine Pagnac: $35

Robert & Lynette Young: $50

Richard Heldstab: $25

Jeanne Brekken: $50

Rodd & Francine Olson: $25

Scott & Julie Kleven: $40

Henry & Colleen Elbinger: $75

Wendall & Penny Johnson - in memory of Bob Johnson: $25

Wendall & Penny Johnson - in honor of Bernie Lieder: $25

Gaye Wick: $25

Bud & Judy Ellingson: $25

Mary Tuseth: $20

Crookston Woman's Club: $25

William & Gloria Watro: $25

Charles & Paula Lariviere - in memory of Bill Hulst: $100

Donarski Brothers: $50

Superpumper: $100

Total Weekly Donations: $1,320