Racing out to a 51-28 halftime advantage, the Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to an 81-66 win over New Ulm Tuesday night in the season debut for both schools.

The Cardinals (1-0) got a balanced effort offensively with five players reaching double figures for Head Coach Aaron Lindahl.

Bryant Haas led the way with 18 points (on 7-of-9 shooting), five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Carter Guetter added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Connor Josephson flirted with a triple-double finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

Carson Woodford added 13 points and four boards, Zack Reck-Paulsen had 12 points and five rebounds, and Alex Lang added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Drew Lundeen knocked down a three pointer and had a steal.

The Cardinals shot a solid 69 percent from inside the arc (31-of-45) but were just 4-of-19 from long range and 7-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The defending Section 3AA champs graduated nine seniors from last season but have a nice nucleus in place for the 2019-20 campaign. Haas (6.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.4 apg), Josephson (8.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.1 spg), Guetter (4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg), Lang (3.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg) and Woodford (2.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg) will see their roles increase this season. Reck-Paulsen, Lundeen, Carter Johnson, Jordan Mertens, Beau Allen, Brock Farasyn, Andrew Stephens, Easton Quast and others give the Cards some depth heading into a tough regular season.