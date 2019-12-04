County GIS Coordinator Rick Thompason encourages everyone to visit the Hub to see what it has to offer

Polk County now shares access to its data and information products online and in real time through its new ArcGIS Hub, powered by Polk County GIS (Geographic Information Systems) and the Esri Geospatial Cloud. The Hub can be accessed at https://hub-pcg.hub.arcgis.com or from the Polk County web site at https://www.co.polk.mn.us. (Select GIS HUB.)

With a few clicks, citizens can access the county’s authoritative data, reducing time spent in phone calls and visits to county departments. The new ArcGIS Hub is designed to share geospatial data, is integrated with the county’s critical business systems to provide value through the use of mobile apps, searchable content and a one-stop for information.

The technology enables organizations to create simple, focused, and mobile-friendly apps that serve the public. It is providing value to the community by sharing up-to-date information on any device, in any location, and at any time.

“Polk County has now raised the bar in delivering county services,” said Christopher Thomas, Esri director of state and local markets. “The information provided to the citizens provides the much-needed transparency in local government, not to mention a much more pleasurable experience.”

“We are excited to take advantage of this new technology to work more efficiently and better serve the public. I anticipate that it will become a valuable resource to our community, and I would encourage everyone to visit our Hub and take a look at what it has to offer,” added Rick Thompson, GIS coordinator for Polk County. “We’re very pleased with what the technology and working with Pro-West has enabled us to achieve, and we hope it’ll be a useful resource for our community”

Polk County worked with local GIS consulting firm, Pro-West & Associates based in Walker, Minnesota to design, develop and implement the new system.

“Polk County is at the forefront of serving the public using GIS technology,” noted Kendis Scharenbroich, CEO and president of Pro-West and Associates. “The new Hub transforms how public community information is distributed, consumed, and used to support decision-making.”

For more information, contact Thompson at rthompson@co.polk.mn.us or 218-470-8256.