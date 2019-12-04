Fisher Senior High School students Jason Beiswenger and Dana Conley participated in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Subsection 31 Vocal Solo Contest held in Crookston on Wednesday, November 6.

Jason performed “Joshua”, an African American Spiritual arranged by Jay Althouse.

Dana performed “Mother, Oh Sing Me to Rest”, composed by Robert Franz.

Jason and Dana were both awarded a Superior/”Double Star” rating from their judges. A “Double Star” is the highest possible MSHSL contest rating.

In addition, Jason was named Outstanding Event of the Day first runner-up/honorable mention by his judge.