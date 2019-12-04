Students from more than 50 high schools converge on the Crookston campus to compete

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Agriculture and Natural Resources Activities Day (ANRAD) at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Events will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 across campus. The annual event gives area high school students the opportunity to participate in agricultural activities and earn scholarships.

There are more than 15 contests for students to compete in. The contests are overseen by the UMN Crookston Agriculture and Natural Resources Department faculty. Last year more than 50 high schools participated in the day.

An awards ceremony culminates the day. Scholarships, plaques and certificates are awarded to school teams and individuals for each contest. Over $32,000 in scholarships are available to award-winning students. This year celebrates 50 years and honors past, present and future participants of Agriculture and Natural Resources Activities Day.

First known as Ag Activities Day, the competition included eight contests and was designed to give high school students the opportunity to observe and practice judging and learn to choose teams.