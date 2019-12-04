University of Minnesota Crookston student clubs and organizations will host crafts, prizes and holiday fun activities for all Crookston elementary students during the annual Santaland. The event will be held on Saturday, December 7, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Sargeant Student Center.

In addition to the many activities, attendees will have the opportunity for festive photos with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their helpful elves, free of charge. Cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. The event is free and no parking permits required.

Santaland is sponsored by the Crookston Student Association.